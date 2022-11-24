Pictured: Palmer Bunting showing Boys & Girls club members locally grown produce.

About 20 youth from the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club visited a farm owned by Palmer Bunting in Savageville recently.

The youth had the opportunity to see how the food they eat on a daily basis is grown and harvested. They also saw how farm equipment is used on a farm. Bunting has farmed in Savageville for 22 years on land left to him by his grandfather, Eddie Palmer.

The Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club meets each weekday after school at the Mary N. Smith Cultural and Enrichment Center in Accomac, where they are served a hot meal and focus on academics, nutrition and good life choices.