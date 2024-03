The Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club is seeking donations for its Community Pantry. Donations of non-perishable items, canned goods, toiletries and cleaning products will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off to the club’s headquarters at Mary N. Smith Cultural Center, 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd., Accomac, Va. 23301 from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

