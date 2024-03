By Bill Sterling

Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club members Christian Rew, Willie Copes and Noah Weeks volunteered to serve as greeters recently for a meet and greet session with Sen. Tim Kaine, held at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center in Accomac.

The Boys & Girls Club meet at the MNS Cultural Center each day following school.

To register or for more information, contact Boys & Girls Club director Kathy Custis at 757-709-3038 or email [email protected].

