Boys & Girls Club member wins Junior Youth of the Year Award

March 20, 2026
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Tavion Chandler, 13, of the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club, was named the Junior Youth of the Year in competition with finalists from club from Southeastern Hampton Road at an annual awards banquet in Norfolk recently.

Chandler gave a talk at the banquet that showed poise beyond his years, stating “I hope to inspire and motivate people through public speaking,” adding being chosen to represent his club in the Youth of the Year competition “allows him to step up and become a better human being, not just at the club but in the world.”

Chandler says he was introduced to chess at the Boys & Girls Club, and now he counts chess and cooking as two of his favorite hobbies.

“Cooking lets me find something new every time and gives me confidence,” he said. “With chess, I enjoy the quiet focus and planning several moves ahead.”

Tavion said what surprised him when  he joined the Boys & Girls Club three years ago was how “determined everyone is,” explaining the members are striving to succeed while having fun.

“It’s more than just a place to go after school,” explains Chandler. “It shaped me. I learned, I had fun, and I became part of a family bigger than I ever imagined. I’m more confident and more connected because of it.”

For more information, contact Boys & Girls Club director Kathy Custis at 757-709-3038 or email [email protected].

To make a financial contribution to the club, send a check payable to the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shore to P.O. Box 101, Melfa, VA 23410.

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

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