The Eastern Shore Unit of Boys and Girls Club was formed in 1993 as a positive place for youth to come to after school or all day in the summer when most parents are working. The Eastern Shore Boys and Girls Club makes sure that kids are safe and having fun, but are also engaged in activities that help them achieve three goals: academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

The Boys and Girls Club mission is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

About 60 percent of club members come from single-parent homes and over 70 percent qualify for free or reduced price lunches at school.

During the school year club members receive a hot meal after the school day and then work with counselors on homework assignments before enjoying sports-related activities. In the summer, the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Shore has programs that begin at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast and continue throughout the day to closing at 5 p.m. Club members take field trips each week to experience various aspects of the Eastern Shore.

Custis has been the executive director of the club since its inception.

