Both YMCA pools to open this weekend

The Eastern Shore Family YMCA is preparing to reopen its renovated indoor pool later this week following a major improvement project aimed at enhancing aquatic programming and community access.

During a recent edition of “Shore Talk” on WESR, YMCA representatives Tasha Lucy, Caroline Bott, and Melissa Keuroglian discussed the completion of renovations at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA pool facility, which has been closed for approximately a month for upgrades.

According to YMCA officials, roughly $350,000 has been invested into the renovation project, which included new plaster, new tile work, and improvements to the pool’s water balance system. The project was supported in part by a generous grant from the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation.

The indoor pool is scheduled to officially reopen Friday, May 22.

The facility is approximately 25 years old and was due for major upgrades. Executive Director Tasha Lucy said they are excited to welcome the community back to the pool and resume regular aquatic programming.

The YMCA also announced the Northampton County outdoor pool will open Saturday at 10 a.m. Weekend hours are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The pool will also be open Memorial Day from noon until 6 p.m.

Swim lesson programs are expected to restart during the first week of June. Swim education is extremely important heading into the summer season and said the organization has already begun contacting past participants about registration opportunities.

In addition to traditional swim lessons, the YMCA will continue offering its “Safety Around Water” instruction program free to the community.

Other aquatic offerings include lap swimming, youth pool programming, and water fitness classes. Water fitness classes are scheduled to resume Friday and will meet Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

YMCA staff encouraged residents to take advantage of the pools as temperatures begin rising across the Eastern Shore.