Pictured: The General Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

A bill that would allow localities to move Confederate statues has passed both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.

SB 183 was introduced by Senator Maime Locke of Portsmouth would enable localities to move the statues to any nearby cemetery. The bill passed along party lines 21-19 with all of the Democrats voting yes on the issue. The House version, HB 1537, also passed Tuesday on a mostly party line vote of 53-46.

Cities like Norfolk, Richmond and Charlottesville are working on possibly moving Confederate Statues from their current location to less conspicuous locations.

Northam has indicated he will sign the legislation.

