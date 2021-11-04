Betty Borden is projected to be the winner of Northampton’s District 3 School Board seat according to Northampton County Registrar Terry Flynn.

Borden received 116 write in votes in Tuesday’s general election.

According to Flynn, more votes are expected to come in Friday, which could ultimately affect the outcome.

No one filed to run for the seat in this fall’s election.

“If a write in candidate doesn’t accept, and they have in the past, we go to the person with the next highest vote total,” said Flynn. “Last year’s Eastville Town Council race ended in a write in tie and we drew the winner from a hat.”

.