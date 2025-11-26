Bond granted for two accused of robbery of a former coworker

By Linda Cicoira

Bonds were granted on Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for two Exmore men accused of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a former coworker at his home on June 8.

Nineteen-year-old Carmel Orlandez Roberto and 21-year-old Esaul Orlandez Roberto, of Bayside Road, were each released on $10,000 unsecured bonds. Their trials were continued until March as requested by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent deLalla.

It appears that the two are related. However, the records did not indicate how. Both men have been held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail without bond since June 9, when a magistrate stated they were a danger to the community. They were also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Conditions of the release prohibit the men from having contact with the victim, trespassing on his property, drinking alcohol, or using illegal substances.

Benjamin Hernandez-Hernandez told authorities that he was sitting in his vehicle outside his home when two men approached at about 9:40 p.m., on June 8. He said when they knocked on his door, he got out to see what they wanted. Hernandez said he recognized them and heard them ask for him.

When they saw him, Hernandez said, they demanded $100 and became upset when he said he didn’t have any money on him, according to the record. They then allegedly asked for $50. When he said he didn’t have it, they allegedly beat him with their fists. They were accused of taking Hernandez’s cell phone, which contained $50, before fleeing.

Hernandez sustained major injuries to his face, including swelling of both eyes, bruising and bleeding to his lips, and several small lacerations.