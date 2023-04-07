By Linda Cicoira

Bond was denied Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a Horntown man who was indicted on January counts of rape, robbery, child pornography, and related charges involving a 13-year-old foster child.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III ordered 64-year-old Willis Herbert Townsend, of Horntown Road, be held without bond. The judge was concerned about the possibility of Townsend being a danger to the public, especially since a firearm was involved in the allegations.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan was opposed to bond. He said DNA evidence will prove Townsend’s guilt. Morgan said the defendant threatened the girl with a gun and took her phone and damaged it so it couldn’t be used. Townsend was also charged with brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, sexual assault of the child, and destruction of property.

Defense lawyer Carl Bundick argued Townsend was allowed bond when there were only misdemeanor charges. “I’m asking the court to restore him to … a reasonable bond,” Bundick said. Townsend’s brother, a former Pocomoke City, Md., police officer, testified he would report the defendant for any bond violations. Oscar Townsend said he believes his brother is innocent until proven guilty and should be given bond.

The victim is now under the supervision of Maryland Child Protective Services.