Bond Denied for Two Men in Accomack Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

Bond was denied Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for two men believed to be threats to public safety.

The first case involved 35-year-old Christopher Ryan Collison, who previously lived near Keller. Collison has been in jail for about a year while awaiting trial. He is accused of committing nine violent crimes including abduction by force, strangulation, malicious wounding and assault and battery, in June of 2022.

His cellmate’s mother, Margaret Rush, of Chincoteague, said if Collison was granted bond, she and her husband would allow him to live at their house. “I need a handyman,” she said. “I’m here voluntarily.”

Previously, Collison entered not guilty pleas at an arraignment. A jury trial was set for March. That date was later continued until September. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox explained the delay was because the defendant was evaluated at Eastern State Hospital and then returned there after he had problems in the county jail. He read off a long list of convictions beginning in 2005, when Collison was a juvenile.

Defense lawyer Tom Northam said, “He appears stable now.” Northam said he had only recently gotten involved in the case and realized there had not been a bond hearing.

Fox said Collison was a flight risk as he has no family on the Eastern Shore and was arrested in Hampton Roads for the Accomack crimes.

The victim, Jessica Guerrero, said just after the incident, when police were still looking for the defendant, she went back to her home to retrieve clothes. She said Collison, who had been her boyfriend, was inside and attacked her sister and her sister’s boyfriend before fleeing. Guerrero said she moved from there and is afraid of the defendant.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III denied bond citing previous convictions for violent offenses. “It’s a public safety issue,” the judge added.

In the second case, 63-year-old Brian Doughty, of New Church, was denied bond after the court was told of his worsening heart condition due to how hot it is inside the jail. He has been moved to a cooler cell several times, according to testimony.

Doughty is awaiting trial on two counts of cocaine distribution and a count of distribution of heroin. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Michael Baker said the latter charge will be changed to distribution of fentanyl, because of test results. The drug use likely caused his heart issue as it tears down heart muscles, Baker said. If he gets out, he will use cocaine and it will continue to damage his heart, the prosecutor added.

Defense lawyer, Patrick Bale, urged the court to allow him to be free on a reasonable bond with strict monitoring because the offenses do not carry the death penalty. “They are talking this could happen verses this is happening,” he said of Doughty’s health.

Judge Lewis denied bond saying no evidence was offered pertaining to the living conditions at Doughty’s home. “They asked for heroin,” he said of the controlled purchase. “You gave them fentanyl. You are a danger to the community.”