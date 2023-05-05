By Linda Cicoira

Bond was denied Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a Greenbush man accused of child sex crimes.

Thirty-five-year-old Alvin Zachariah Bynum was indicted last month on a count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery involving two girls younger than 13. The indictments were sealed until after his arrest. The incidents occurred April 28, 2019, April 30, 2022, and September 22, 2022. Bynum was arrested on April 25. He was taken back to Accomack Jail after Thursday’s proceeding.

Bynum was convicted in Northampton County of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with a January 2020 incident. The charge was initially having consensual sex with a minor who was 15 or older. In that court, he was sentenced to a year in jail with all but a month suspended.

In another case, 26-year-old Joshua M. Bailey, of Mappsburg Road in Painter, was granted a $2,000 surety bond with the condition that he get drug counseling, remain drug free, and comply with probation department rules. Bailey was charged with seven offenses including larceny of a catalectic converter, attempted grand larceny, felony eluding, and possession of cocaine. The eluding charge included speeds of more than 100 mph and a car crash.