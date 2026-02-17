Boil Water Advisory lifted in Exmore

February 17, 2026
Town of Exmore

The Town of Exmore has lifted its boil water advisory following the completion of repairs and confirmation that the water system is operating normally.

Residents had previously been advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, washing, or food preparation. The advisory remained in effect until officials determined the system was safe and formally lifted the order.

The precautionary notice followed a water service interruption that began at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026, when water was shut off to repair a leak.

In announcing that the advisory is no longer in effect, Town Manager Pam Ward expressed appreciation to those who assisted in notifying residents and said additional updates will be provided if necessary.

