According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on March 19, 2021 the Accomack County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety with a search of a wooded area off of Redwood Road, Melfa, Virginia.

After a diligent search, a body was located at approximately 11:28 a.m. The scene was processed by the sheriff’s office and the body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is not currently seeking any suspects.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.