The Maryland State Police is investigating after the body of an Atlantic, Va. woman was found Wednesday in Pocomoke City. Lesa White, 48 of Atlantic, a corrections officer with Wicomico County, Md. was reported missing by family members Monday.

White’s body was found on Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke city Wednesday. Police are looking for 52 year old William Edward Strand of Pocomoke City as a person of interest in the case. Strand was last seen driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu with a Maryland tag number 5DP3127.

Anyone having information on Strand’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at 202-510-2487.

.