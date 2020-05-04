(Chincoteague Island, VA) – – The Chincoteague Police Department received notification from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk, Va. that the female body recovered on April 30, 2020, just off Zed Ayres Lane on Chincoteague was positively identified as Jennifer Rae Barnes who had been reported missing on April 18, 2020. While the identification has been confirmed the cause of death has not been determined until the completion of the autopsy. Preliminary results of the autopsy found no signs of trauma.

