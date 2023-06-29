Kadisha Annette Smith Kadisha Annette Smith

By Linda Cicoira

Detectives from both Accomack and Wicomico counties were taken to a site in Accomack where a 28-year-old Salisbury woman’s body was found, according to an announcement made by Maryland authorities Wednesday.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department began its fact-finding probe into the disappearance of Kadisha Annette Smith on June 6th. The investigation surrounding her death and how her body ended up in Accomack County is ongoing. It was not disclosed who led police to the body and where in Accomack the body was found.

“The facts that are known at this time, have enabled the (Wicomico) sheriff’s office to declare that there is no ongoing threat to our community as a result of this incident.”

Smith, described initially as a black female, five-feet, two-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, was last seen on Delaware Avenue, in Salisbury. No other details were available.