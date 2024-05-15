Body Discovered in Car Fire

May 15, 2024
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is investigating an unattended death in Northampton County.

At 8:47 a.m. Wednesday (May 15, 2024), Virginia State Police was notified of a vehicle fire on the southbound shoulder in the 10100 block of Lankford Highway/Route 13 in the community of Birdsnest. The Northampton Fire Company responded to the call. The vehicle, a light blue 2002 Honda Sport with Maryland plates, had been seen around 5 a.m. Wednesday parked at that same location. It wasn’t until shortly before 9 a.m. that the vehicle was seen on fire and law enforcement was notified. Once the flames were extinguished, a body was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

 

