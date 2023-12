Pictures courtesy of the Cheriton Volunteer Fire Department.

A boat was totally destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.

A boat fire at the Cape Charles Yacht Center was called in to 911 communicated at 3:58 PM. Thanks to the quick response of Cape Charles and Cheriton, the damage was limited solely to the boat and none of the others surrounding it.

Volunteer fire fighters cleared the scene at 5:22 PM. No injuries were reported.