Picture courtesy of Gordon Campbell with At Altitude Gallery.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors received a report from Dr. Richard Snyder, professor and director of the Virginia Institute of Marine Science Lab in Wachapreague, on the effect of the new poultry houses on the water quality of streams in the County. In essence, the report states that the new poultry houses have had little or no effect on the water quality on nearby streams.

The Executive Summary contained within the report said,

“Estimates of land cover in the drainages for these streams were used to determine correlations between stream water nutrient levels and the presence of poultry operations, agricultural fields, residential housing, forest, and swamps. No overall effect of poultry operations could be detected. Stable Isotope data suggest little to no input to stream particulate matter from poultry litter or poultry ammonium deposition. Rainfall tended to dilute nitrogen concentrations in streams indicating a ground water source, although total nutrient loading increased with the increasing flow. Turbidity and particle associated phosphorous showed the most dramatic changes with storm events. Data on Seaside ESVA watersheds for stream nitrate values from ten years ago had an overall average value slightly lower than the overall value for the present study. Stream water quality on Bayside will be assessed again in 2021, and will expand to include Northampton County streams with funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). “

Dr. Snyder told the Board that ammonia levels in the streams is less after storm water events of at least 2 inches which indicates storm water run off does not increase the flow of ammonia and nitrogen and other chemicals in the streams. He also said that berms around the large poultry farms and manure sheds are effective in limiting run off. His studies show that the poultry industry has no effect on the quality of the water.

Meanwhile another report presented to the Board shows that new poultry house construction is over. The report concluded that “as anticipated, the surge in Poultry House Construction that began in 2014 has ended.”

The report stated that only minor additions, mostly manure sheds, have been applied for over the last year.

.