Click here for a higher definition version of the map.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a report on the proposed redistricting changes proposed by the select committee. The Virginia Constitution requires localities, which elect governing bodies by district every ten years to account for population and demographic shifts. The major changes are the expansion of Election District 1 which currently is Chincoteague Island to include the area around the Wallops Island Main Base. The town of Hallwood would move from Election District 2 to Election District 4. The area along the northeast shore of Onancock Creek will move from Election District 7 to Election District 6. Log on to Shoredailynews.com to see the proposed changes.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School to receive public comment. After public input has been provided, the Board will be asked to vote on a final ordinance and maps to be submitted to the Attorney General for a Certification of No Objection no later than October 30, 2021. Should these changes be approved by the AG, they will not be effective until 2022.

