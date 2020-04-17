In the Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night, the Board heard a request from County Administrator for a budget amendment to the recently passed Fy21 budget to cover a short fall caused by the need to secure a third party to provide medical care for inmates in the Accomack County Jail. Mason said that the law mandates that the Sheriff’s Department to provide mental health, inpatient care and hospital services to prisoners .

Mason said that previously this care was provided by two full time employees with a 3rd party doctor. One of those positions is now vacant. Mason said that most jails outsource these services and that not doing so could expose the county legally. Mason said there were no other viable options but to outsource the care.

Mason said that the county has entered and agreement with Anthem to allow it to be billed for services at Anthem rates. This is not health insurance. But allows the county to get a discount on medical services.

Mason then said that the $739,000 cost of the service would leave a budget gap of $188,000. Mason asked the Board to approve an amendment to the recently passed FY21 budget to cover the shortfall.

Mason said some savings could be realized by postponing the construction of a pavilion at Sawmill Park.

The Board passed the budget amendment unanimously.