The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a change order that will allow the project to be completed earlier than anticipated. A change order with the cap of $136,000 was passed by the board to allow the contractor to match the metal roofing on both the old and new portions of the building. It was previously thought that due to a material shortage, the completion could be delayed as much as 8 months. Stewart Hall was able to find the metal needed to complete the project in Delaware from the construction company that constructed the Eastern Shore Community College.

However the cost was $186,000. Supervisor Paul Muhly, a member of the steering committee said that failure to get the roof installed could very easily cause damage and that work inside the building would have to wait until the roof was complete which would cause more delays in opening.

County Administrator said the increase would cause the contingency fund for the roof to go into deficit but that some of the money could come from the overall contingency fund.

Supervisor Muhly moved to approve the change of order and it was unanimously approved.

