Delegate Rob Bloxom will return to the House of Delegates. Bloxom won over Democrat Finale J. Norton convincingly, taking big leads in Accomack, and Northampton Counties and district wide leading with 59% of the vote to 41% for Norton.

Bloxom received 7,709 votes in Accomack County with Norton receiving 4,483 or 35%. Northampton was tighter but Bloxom won the county with 2,871 votes compared to 2,568 for Norton.

Norton picked up votes in Norfolk but not enough to make it close. District wide, Bloxom received 59% of the vote compared to 41%, Bloxom’s second largest win since taking office in 2014.

The vote totals are not complete. Tangier had voting machine problems and wasn’t included in the totals. Also there will be additional absentee votes that are received until noon Friday along with a few mail in votes which haven’t yet been counted.

