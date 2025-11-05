Bloxom to return to House of Delegates

Delegate Rob Bloxom will continue to serve Virginia District 100 for the next two years. Bloxom defeated Democrat Liz Richardson by 55% of the vote to 45% for Richardson. The precinct by precinct vote reports will be updated sometime today to include the early voting totals. However the total reported votes do include the early voting totals.

Bloxom was elected in 2014 when the Delegate Lynwood Lewis ran for and won a seat in the Virginia Senate.

Shorewide in Accomack County it was Winsome Earl Sears 7044 vs 5869 for Spanberger. for Lt. Gov, John Reid received 7263 votes versus 5603 for Hashni. In the AG race in Accomack Jason Miyares received 7422 votes with Jay Jones receiving 5428 votes.

In Northampton County Spanberger received 3033 votes with 2452 for Earl Sears. For Lt. Governor, it was Hashni received 2875 votes with Reid receiving 2564. For Attorney General. Jay Jones received 2774 votes while Jason Miyares received 2629 votes,

At this time these returns are unofficial.