Pictured: Bloxom(left) and Lewis(right) at the 2020 ESVA Chamber Eggs and Issues Breakfast.

As the 2022 Virginia General Assembly is now in full swing, the new Republican controlled House of Delegates leadership has handed down committee assignments, and the Eastern Shore’s representative, Delegate Rob Bloxom, is alone atop with the most committee assignments in the lower chamber, with 14.

Among Bloxom’s assignments include Transportation, Appropriations, Privileges and Elections and Agriculture Chesapeake and Natural Resources at the Committee level. Bloxom’s subcommittee assignments include Chairman of the Agriculture Chesapeake and Natural Resources – Chesapeake Subcommittee and the Appropriations – General Government and Capital Outlay Subcommittee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittees Commerce, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Appropriations – Compensation and Retirement Subcommittee, Appropriations – Higher Education Subcommittee, Privileges and Elections – Subcommittee #2, Privileges and Elections – Subcommittee # 3, Transportation – Subcommittee #1 Department of Motor Vehicles, Transportation – Subcommittee #2 Transportation Infrastructure and Funding, Transportation – Subcommittee # 3 Highway Safety and Policy and Transportation – Subcommittee #4 Innovations (Ad Hoc).

Bloxom is only matched by one member of the General Assembly, Democratic Senator Dick Saslaw representing Springfield in northern Virginia, who also is on 14 committees.

The Eastern Shore’s Senator Lynwood Lewis was given eight committee assignments by Senate leadership, including Chairman of the Local Government Committee. He’s also on the Commerce and Labor, Education and Health, Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Rules committees. At the subcommittee level, Senator Lewis serves as chair of the Education and Health’s Health Subcommittee, as well as on the Health Professions subcommittee, and on the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Menhaden Sub-Committee.

