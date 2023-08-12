Bloxom man pleads guilty to sex offenses

By Linda Cicoira

A Bloxom man pleaded guilty to sex offenses Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court through a plea-bargining agreement.

Twenty-three-year-old Warren Scott Johnson, of Winterville Road, admitted to three counts of sexual battery. Two of the charges are misdemeanors. A third offense is automatically a felony. Johnson was initially indicted on count of rape, object sexual penetration, and attempted rape.

The name of the victim, a woman, will not be disclosed due to the nature of the offenses.

Johnson was already being held in the county jail. He was remanded there to await official sentencing. The plea bargain included a sentence of two active years, three years of supervised probation and a psychosexual evaluation. Sentencing was set for Oct. 19.