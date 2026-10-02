Bloxom man gets time served for death threats; judgment deferred in Melfa marijuana case

By Linda Cicoira

A Bloxom man was sentenced to five years in prison in Accomack Circuit Court on Thursday, with all but the 127 days he spent in jail since his arrest suspended, for threatening to kill his daughter’s mother and grandmother last May.

Thirty-two-year-old Nyquan Odel Hinmon, of Payne Road, had previously pleaded guilty to making the threats in text messages. Hinmon apologized in court Thursday and cried tears of relief at his sentence. A row of people attended the proceeding to support him.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan asked the judge to “make it clear this isn’t the way to behave.”

Judge Linwood Lewis said, “Those messages were very disturbing.” But the judge agreed to suspend the term because Hinmon only had minor traffic violations in the past. He ordered the defendant to be on two

years of supervised probation and five years of good behavior. A two-year protective order was also issued for the woman and the minor children who live with them. “Don’t be back in here,” the judge told the defendant.

“This is a young man who has learned greatly,” said Defense lawyer Carl Bundick. He said his client worked at the jail cleaning and preparing meals. “He has learned significantly from this process and is truly sorry.”

Court records show Hinmon’s texts stated, “I will kill everyone except the kids. I’m so not playing. Call me and talk about it or you will see. Bye. (and) Call me now, or I will shoot your mom’s house up … I better get a call. Try me. Time is ticking.”

Hinmon claimed he was being kept from seeing his daughter.

In another case, 24-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Parkerson, of Racetrack Road in Melfa, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute between an ounce and five pounds of marijuana on April 28, 2026. Judge Lewis withheld judgment for a year under a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox.

“There’s no need lying; I do sell weed,” he told authorities. Parkerson admitted to selling to family and friends. It was suspected that he had sold marijuana in the parking lot at Walmart in Onley just before he was pulled over for swerving. Bundles of marijuana and an AR-style rifle were found in his trunk, according to evidence.

He’s doing well on pretrial supervision and earning certificates to better his career, Fox told the judge. The prosecutor added that Parkerson now has a job.

Court community corrections, a division of pretrial services, will supervise him for the next 12 months. The gun was forfeited. If he remains on good behavior, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. The maximum punishment for the initial felony charge is 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine. Defense lawyer Patrick Bales handled the case.