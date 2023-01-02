On January 1, 2023, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash that resulted in a single fatality. The crash occurred at approximately 4:53p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County.

A 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Chesser Road. The driver, Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales, made a left turn and in the path of a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle, striking the motorcycle and causing the motorcycle to burst into flames.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62 year old Mark Crumpler of Bloxom, was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Gonzales was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Gonzalez of Assawoman, Virginia, was charged with reckless driving, suspended operator’s license, and no insurance.

Next of kin has been made for the deceased.