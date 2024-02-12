Bloxom man charged with second degree murder in May 2023 homicide

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on May 15, 2023, an indictment was issued charging a male subject with a homicide that occurred in Accomack County.

Edwin Colon Matias, 37, of Bloxom, was charged with second degree murder for the September 12, 2020 murder of Deandre Arness Abbott, of Parksley.

An investigation into these incidents is continuing.

Anyone with information on these or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.