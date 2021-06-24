By Linda Cicoira

A Bloxom handyman was sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court recently to a total of 40 years in prison for embezzlement and grand larceny.

Terms set for Corey Wayne Marshall, 43, of Quail Circle, were suspended. He apologized to the victims. “I’m going to make some big changes in my life,” the defendant said. “I feel so much better now. All that smoking and drinking that’s done.” Marshall said his drug of choice was cocaine, which he was using every other day to stay awake while working. Marshall has been a trustee at the Accomack Jail for 14 months and has obtained a job so he can pay restitution of more than $16,000.

The defendant altered and then cashed checks he received for work he did at the farm of Steven Van Kesteren. He also stole property belonging to Stanley Young.

At a preliminary hearing, VanKesteran said, Marshall “can fix anything.” But after I started trusting him and we actually became friends, I started missing things in the house… he started taking everything from me. It was easy to see the alterations on the checks,” he added. Van Kesteren explained how the numerals didn’t match the written numbers. The incidents occurred in Jan. 2017.

