Senator Lynwood Lewis and Delegate Rob Bloxom received committee assignments Thursday. Senator Lewis will chair the Local Government Committee, and the Health Subcommittee of the Health and Education Committee. Lewis will also be on the Agriculture Conservation and Natural Resources Committee, the Commerce and Labor Committee and the Rules Committee.

Delegate Bloxom will serve on the House Privileges and Elections committee, the Agriculture Committee, the Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee and the Appropriations Committee.

