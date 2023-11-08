Bloxom and DeSteph Cruise to Victory

November 8, 2023
Delegate Rob Bloxom easily won re election to represent District 100 in the General Assembly Tuesday,
Bloxom defeated Charlena Jones 15,843 votes to 10,380 in Disrict 100.
In Accomack County Bloxom received 7029 votes while Jones received 3673 votes,
In Northampton, Bloxom had 2170 votes with Jones receiving 1834.
In Senate District 20, Republican Bill DeSteph defeated Victoria Luevenos 34,442 to 25,438.
In Accomack County, DeSteph garnered 6491 votes to 4038 for Louvenos.
In Northampton, Desteph received 2052 votes to 1899 for Louvenos.