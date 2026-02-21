Blizzard Warning issued for Accomack and Northampton as storm strengthens

Winter weather alerts have been significantly upgraded for Accomack and Northampton counties as confidence grows in a major snowstorm Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Virginia Eastern Shore, including both counties, effective 1 p.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday. This marks an escalation from earlier forecasts, which had called for lighter snowfall totals and only a Winter Storm Watch.

Forecasters now say a rapidly strengthening coastal storm will track just offshore Sunday evening into Sunday night. Because the low is now expected to pass closer to the Eastern Shore, both snowfall totals and wind speeds have trended higher.

Current projections call for 8-10 inches in northern Accomack County, 6-8 in middle Accomack, 4-6 from Nassawadox to Accomack, 2-3 in middle Northampton and 1-2 in lower Northampton. There is potential for higher amounts in stronger bands. Winds are expected to gust between 45 and 50 mph, especially along the coast, raising the likelihood of near-whiteout conditions at times. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds prompted the upgrade to a Blizzard Warning.

Earlier forecasts had suggested lower totals for parts of the Shore. However, updated model guidance shows stronger storm intensification and better alignment on a track close enough to maximize snow and wind impacts for Accomack and Northampton counties.

Heavy snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon as rain changes over to snow from north to south. The most intense snowfall is likely Sunday evening into Sunday night, when rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible. Meteorologists note that heavy snowfall rates could allow rapid accumulation even with marginal surface temperatures.

In addition to snow, gusty winds of 30 mph inland and up to 45 to 50 mph along the coast could cause blowing and drifting snow and sharply reduced visibility.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible during the Sunday night high tide cycle, particularly along Atlantic coastal areas of Accomack County.

Marine conditions have also worsened, with previous watches now upgraded to Gale and Storm Warnings for coastal waters.

Snow may linger into Monday before tapering off as the storm pulls away. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Monday night, raising the risk of refreezing on untreated roads.

Forecasters say confidence has increased compared to prior updates, but snowfall totals could still vary depending on where the heaviest bands set up.