The Best Foodie Awards judging panel of industry specialists honored The Blarney Stone Pub with the 2019 Best Foodie Award for their outstanding food and diner satisfaction over the last year. Competition for the award was high due to the number of restaurants popping up in this growing economy. Several of these restaurants stood out from the crowd, but The Blarney Stone Pub came out on top.

Partnering with only the best restaurants, the Best Foodie Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. This winner is selected annually and receives various perks including an exclusive business listing, a website badge, award certificate, social media graphics, and more.

The Best Foodie Awards wishes the best for The Blarney Stone Pub in the 2019-2020 season and sincere congratulations on their winning of this prestigious award.

.