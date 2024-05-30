Billy King Beebe passes away

The former owner of the historic Beebe Ranch passed away Friday.

A post on Facebook by the Museum of Chincoteague stated:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our dear friend, Billy King Beebe, who passed away on Friday. What started off as a business relationship over 25 years ago quickly became a friendship- how could it be any other way with Billy? Charming, humble, and enthusiastic about sharing stories of Misty and his family….his momma would be proud!

“Billy loved his family, his ponies and Chincoteague Island so very much. He will be dearly missed my so many.

“Thank you, Billy, for all you did for the museum, protecting the ranch, and sharing your stories with thousands of visitors over the years. Your legacy will live on and on.”

The Beebe family decided to sell the ranch in 2022. Even though Beebe received a better offer for the property he remained dedicated to making it so that the Museum of Chincoteague could buy the property. After a rigorous fund raising effort, the Museum successfully made the purchase in 2023.