Bill mandating hearing aid coverage for children under 18 goes into effect today

Senator Bill DeSteph (R-20th District) is happy to share that Senate Bill 1003, mandating hearing aid coverage for children in the Commonwealth aged 18 years and younger, goes into effect January 1, 2024.

This new law requires health insurers, health maintenance organizations, and corporations providing health care subscription contracts to provide pediatric coverage for hearing aids and related services. This means that families of hearing-challenged children will no longer have to worry about the high costs of hearing aids and can focus on the well-being and development of their youngsters.

“I was honored to champion this legislation,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “Hearing loss can have a significant impact on a child’s development, and we believe that every child in Virginia deserves access to affordable hearing aids. With this new law, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that all children in Virginia can receive the healthcare they need. I especially want to express my appreciation to the many supporters of this bill for their unwavering dedication.”

The coverage includes one hearing aid per hearing-impaired ear, up to a cost of $1,500, every 24 months. The measure applies to policies, contracts, and plans delivered, issued for delivery, or renewed on and after January 1, 2024.

This bill marks a significant achievement for the healthcare industry in Virginia and highlights the importance of prioritizing the needs of children. Senator DeSteph was honored to work with citizen stakeholders, including parents, pediatricians, audiologists, and advocacy groups, on this groundbreaking legislation.