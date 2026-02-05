Bike trail gets $23.5 million in federal dollars to complete Cheriton to Onley stretch

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Rail Trail Foundation has announced a major funding milestone for the Eastern Shore Rail Trail, following a substantial federal grant award to a key project partner.

According to the foundation, the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission has received a $23,251,485 grant from the United States Department of Transportation to design and construct approximately 17 miles of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail. Of that total, $4,793,843 has been obligated as the initial phase of funding.

Ron Wolff, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Rail Trail Foundation, said the award represents a historic moment in the effort to transform the region’s former rail corridor into a modern transportation and recreation asset. Wolff noted that the project has now raised approximately $58 million in total funding, with the trail fully funded from Cape Charles to Onley. Funding has not yet been secured for the northern segment of the trail from Onley to Hallwood.

The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission successfully applied for the federal grant and will manage the project. Canonie Atlantic Company, owner of the former railroad right-of-way, is an important project partner.

Funding through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program will support the conversion of a large portion of the formerly abandoned and now railbanked Eastern Shore Railroad into a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail. This segment will begin in Birdsnest and extend south through several historic communities before terminating in Melfa. The trail will largely parallel U.S. Route 13 and will include the construction of right-turn lanes at several intersections to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Project plans also include three trailhead locations with park-and-ride facilities, along with new STAR Transit bus shelters, benches, and trash receptacles. Completion of this section of the rail trail is anticipated by early 2031.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans said the project will strengthen safety, mobility, and economic vitality for residents and visitors on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The rail corridor was preserved through a federally approved railbanking process authorized under the National Trails Act, allowing the corridor to be repurposed for trail use while remaining available for potential future rail service. Railbanking also preserves the corridor for infrastructure such as broadband, electric, natural gas, and sewer lines.

Elaine Meil, Executive Director of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, said years of planning and community participation are now being realized. She described the investment as a triple win for transportation, recreation, and tourism, with job creation benefits both now and in the future.

Work has already progressed on other portions of the trail. The first completed section begins in Cape Charles, follows Stone Road to Route 13, crosses at the Food Lion traffic signal, and continues along the former railroad corridor to Sunnyside Road in Cheriton, a distance of approximately four miles. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also begun design work on the segment connecting Cheriton to Birdsnest.

When completed, the Eastern Shore Rail Trail is envisioned as a shared-use path spanning approximately 49 miles across Accomack and Northampton counties, connecting communities from Cape Charles north to Hallwood.

Additional information about the project is available by contacting Ron Wolff at 757-894-1209 or by email at [email protected].