The online auction of a foal by the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company is well underway. As of 8:25 Tuesday, a bid of $23,000 has been received. The progress of the auction can be followed on the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Museum of Chincoteague toward the purchase and maintenance of the historic Beebe Ranch on Chincoteague.

The bidding period will end Wednesday at 5 p.m.