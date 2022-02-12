Members of the Boys & Girls Club, Eastern Shore Unit, gathered recently to thank the employees of Perdue Farms, Inc. for their support of its Christmas program, Winter Wonderland. Kathy Custis, (far left, second row) club director, said Perdue employees provided funds for Christmas presents for club members to hand out at the holiday program. Perdue has also given several major grants in the past to help the club transition to the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center for a new meeting place after school buildings were no longer available due to Covid-19.

Pictured at back right are Kesha Pettit and Bel Holden of Perdue.

Holden, HR complex manager, said “Perdue recognizes the great work being done at Boys & Girls Club and the positive impact the club has in the community, and we want to support that in every way we can.”

Ashley Petit also played a major role in the Christmas program, said Custis.

For more information, contact Boys & Girls Club Director Kathy Custis at 757-709-3038 or email easternshore@bgcseva.org To make a financial contribution to the club, send a check payable to the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shore and mail to P.O. Box 101, Melfa, VA 23410.

.