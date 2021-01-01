By Kelley Gaskill
As we first heard about COVID-19, Kelley gathered thoughts, concerns and perspectives from the Eastern Shore community:
Select Page
Jan 1, 2021
December 31, 2019
March 14, 2019
May 22, 2020
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
20 hours ago
Eastern Shore reports 10 additional COVID test positives - Shore Daily NewsThe Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with six in Accomack and four in Northampton. Accomack also repo...