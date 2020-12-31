By Kelley Gaskill

The death of George Floyd sparked all sorts of movements and change. Rallies ranging from peaceful to violent headlined the news, reaching all corners of our country. As we moved through this part of our history as Americans, WESR presented a series of differing opinions from members of our Eastern Shore community.

Kelley visited with Lowell G. Wallace, Sr., current commander of camp 2189, honorary Historical Society of Sons of Confederate Veterans who shared his perspective on current events dividing our communities:

.