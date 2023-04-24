By Kelley Gaskill

Farmers are the backbone of America. They are the men and women who work in the searing heat and bitter cold to put food on our tables, rising with the sun to tend to crops and sometimes working late into the night. They fight off invasive insects, battle unpredictable weather and are equally important to our past and our future. This week, Kelley visited with Kyle Sturgis, a fifth generation farmer in Northampton County, as he shared his passion for farming on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.