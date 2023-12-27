Best of Shore Perspectives: Healers Have 4 Legs at Davy’s TherAppy Farm

By Kelley Gaskill

Animals do not ask for much in life. Most just need a warm, safe and sheltered place to live, adequate food, water, exercise and companionship. In return, they will give you unconditional love and loyalty.

But, there’s more. The National Institutes of Health says that interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood.

Davy’s TherAppy Farm in New Church provides a quiet, relaxing environment for people of any age and all walks of life to benefit from visiting and interacting with their animals.

This week, Kelley visited with Nora Hoffman as she shared the benefits of animal therapy. Contact Davy’s TherAppy Farm on Facebook, call or text 717-329-0706: