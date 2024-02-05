Beloved former Eastern Shore physician passes

Dr. Stephen Q. Rodgers, who served during the 70s and early 80s as a pediatric physician at Shore Memorial Hospital passed away suddenly on January 20, 2024. Rodgers was originally from Nebraska and raised in Oklahoma. According to his obituary in Sunday’s Virginian Pilot, Rodgers, after completing his residency moved to the Eastern Shore and established the first pediatric practice and provided essential care to the community for the next 10 years. Rodgers then moved to Virginia Beach and continued his career at Pediatrics at the Beach where he continued providing compassionate pediatric care for the nest 23 years. Many local parents continued to take their children to Dr. Rodgers after he left the Shore. In 2006, Rodgers moved to Edinburg, Va. and joined the James Madison University Health Center serving as Medical Director. In that capacity, Rodgers served as a liaison to the community hospital, contributed to committees and received the All Together One award in 2011. He played a key role in establishing a state-of-the-art university health center in 2014.

Rodgers retired in 2016 but continued his practice part-time. In his retirement years, Rodgers completed numerous woodworking projects both at home and at the home of his children. He completed a barn and paddocks for their horses and a zip line for his grandchildren. Stephen, a guidepost for his family, embodied wisdom, creativity, and innovation. His enduring impact is felt in children ,, grandchildren and many others.

Rodgers is survived by his wife Mary Robbins Rodgers, and five children David Rodgers, Susanne Slaw, Asher Bishop and Ryan Bender. He also is survived by five grandchildren and numerous other family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Thursday, February 22 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Great Neck Park Indoor Pavillion , 2513 Shorehaven Drive, Virginia Beach. Condolences can be sent to www. dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/harrisonburg.va/stephen-rodgers-11637207.