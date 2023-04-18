By Linda Cicoira

A Belle Haven man was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to 14 years for a shooting incident and related crimes that occurred in June of 2020.

All but two years and three months of the term was suspended for 29-year-old Lawrence Baines, who will be on probation for three years upon release.

The defendant pleaded guilty to attempted malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at an occupied car, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, and reckless handling of a firearm. Baines was indicted in March of 2021.

In another case, 38-year-old Demetrius Terry Mitchell, of Virginia Beach, was sentenced to three years with two years and 340 days suspended for possession of a Schedule I or II drug. He was also fined $100 for that crime. Mitchell was given another six months with five months and 10 days suspended for possession with intent to distribute between a half ounce and five pounds of marijuana. The crimes occurred in November 2020.