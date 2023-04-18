By Linda Cicoira
A Belle Haven man was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to 14 years for a shooting incident and related crimes that occurred in June of 2020.
All but two years and three months of the term was suspended for 29-year-old Lawrence Baines, who will be on probation for three years upon release.
The defendant pleaded guilty to attempted malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at an occupied car, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, and reckless handling of a firearm. Baines was indicted in March of 2021.