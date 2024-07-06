Bell addresses ES Christian Businessmen

July 6, 2024
Wayne Bell

By Bill Sterling

Wayne Bell, left, CEO of Children’s Harbor, a non-profit organization advocating for children to have access to quality early care and education with centers in Tidewater and in Tasley, was the speaker at the recent Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association meeting.

Bell spoke of the urgent need to provide programs for children from a very early age that will build a foundation for future success. Bell, active in his church and a high school basketball coach for the past 12 years, was formerly the co-owner of Therapeutic Interventions, an organization that also provided child services. At right is ESCBA member Mark Moring.

The ESCBA meets monthly to promote ethical decisions and Christian principles in all business dealings.

