Beat the Peak in effect from 3-6 this afternoon

July 15, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Beat the Peak

Due to continued hot weather and higher projected energy use in the region, A&N Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert from 3-6 p.m. today (July 9).

Please remember this is a voluntary program. When members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-op’s cost for power drops.

How to Conserve:

  • In hot weather, raise your thermostat a few degrees
  • Turn off any unnecessary lights
  • Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers until after the alert time has passed
  • Delay the use of hot water
  • Delay charging your electric vehicle

By lowering the amount of power being consumed across the system when energy prices are high, you are helping to lower the co-op’s cost for power. Because A&N Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility, those savings are passed on to you in the form of affordable rates. Please note: You will not see a credit on your bill for conserving energy nor will you be charged more for power if you do not conserve. This is a voluntary program, which benefits all co-op members.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 15, 2024, 5:00 pm
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
91°F
7 mph
Apparent: 97°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 49%
Winds: 7 mph SSW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 3.02
Sunrise: 5:53 am
Sunset: 8:23 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber