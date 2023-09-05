Beat the Peak Alert! today from 3-6 p.m.

September 5, 2023
Due to hotter weather and higher projected energy use in the region, A&N Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert from 3-6 p.m. today (Sept. 5). Please remember this is a voluntary program. When members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-op’s cost for power drops.

 How to Conserve:

  • In hot weather, raise your thermostat a few degrees
  • Turn off any unnecessary lights
  • Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers until after the alert time has passed
  • Delay the use of hot water

By lowering the amount of power being consumed across the system when energy prices are high, you are helping to lower the co-op’s cost for power. Because A&N Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility, those savings are passed on to you in the form of affordable rates. Please note: You will not see a credit on your bill for conserving energy nor will you be charged more for power if you do not conserve. This is a voluntary program, which benefits all co-op members.

