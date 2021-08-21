.BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE…In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia,

Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In

North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous rip currents and rough seas

associated with Tropical Cyclone Henri will make conditions in

the surf zone dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.