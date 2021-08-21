.BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents.
* WHERE…In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia,
Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In
North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away
from shore into deeper water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous rip currents and rough seas
associated with Tropical Cyclone Henri will make conditions in
the surf zone dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.